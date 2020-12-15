Goodfellows hands out more than 3,400 meals in first day of Christmas food distribution

The Goodfellow Fund distributed Christmas meals to more than 3,400 families on Tuesday.

The fund, a Star-Telegram charity that traditionally provides clothes to schoolchildren, changed its focus this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The charity partnered with the Tarrant Area Food Bank to provide families with more than 80 pounds of food, including a turkey, sides, vegetables and non-parishables.

A line of cars stretched from the back of the Dickies Arena to University Drive.

“To me it was absolutely stunning to see all the vehicles in line,” said Richard Greene, director of the Goodfellows Fund. “We just couldn’t do it without the generous donors in the community and really couldn’t have done it without the help of the wonderful folks at the TAFB.”

Workers from the the Tarrant Area Food Bank filled cars with food. Unlike in previous years, there was no interview process. If somebody said they needed food, they were able to get it.

The fund hopes to raise more than $700,000 to continue paying for the food through the end of the year.

Another distribution is planned for Thursday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. While the fund asked people to sign up ahead of time to receive food, Tarrant Area Food Bank Executive Vice President Stephen Raeside said nobody will be turned away as long as there is food to spare.

How to donate

Since 1912, the Star-Telegram’s Goodfellow Fund has provided practical gifts for schoolchildren. This year, the fund is giving holiday meals to Tarrant County families. Join this tradition by sending a contribution to Goodfellows, Box 1870, Fort Worth, TX 76101. Or visit goodfellowfundfw.com and make a secure credit card donation.