Salvation Army sets up cooling stations across North Texas amid heat advisory

The Salvation Army has set up cooling stations, including in Fort Worth, Arlington and Waxahachie, as the National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued a heat advisory for North Texas.

The cooling stations are set up to help senior citizens, people experiencing homelessness, people without adequate air conditioning and those with complicating medical conditions, according to a news release from the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army has 13 cooling stations in operation across North Texas:

Fort Worth: 1855 E. Lancaster Ave. and 3023 NW 24th St.

Arlington: 712 W. Abram St.

Waxahachie: 620 Farley St.

Dallas: 5302 Harry Hines Blvd. and, in Pleasant Grove, 8341 Elam Road

Denton: 1508 E. McKinney St.

Garland: 451 W. Avenue D

Irving: 250 E. Grauwyler Road

Lewisville: 206 W. Main St.

McKinney: 600 Wilson Creek Parkway

Oak Cliff: 1617 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Plano: 3528 E. 14th St.

On Tuesday, the afternoon high temperature was expected to reach around 102 with heat index values between 105 to 110 in many locations, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. A heat advisory was in effect until 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service predicts hot weather to last through the week. Temperatures could start to drop on Friday as a chance of rain moves into the area, possibly followed by a cold front.

Staying inside a place with good air conditioning is a key part of avoiding heat-related illnesses. It’s also important to stay hydrated, avoid hard labor outside, seek shade when possible, cover up as much of yourself as possible, and wear sunscreen.