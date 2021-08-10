Weather News

Salvation Army sets up cooling stations across North Texas amid heat advisory

The Salvation Army has set up cooling stations, including in Fort Worth, Arlington and Waxahachie, as the National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued a heat advisory for North Texas.

The cooling stations are set up to help senior citizens, people experiencing homelessness, people without adequate air conditioning and those with complicating medical conditions, according to a news release from the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army has 13 cooling stations in operation across North Texas:

On Tuesday, the afternoon high temperature was expected to reach around 102 with heat index values between 105 to 110 in many locations, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. A heat advisory was in effect until 8 p.m.

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The National Weather Service predicts hot weather to last through the week. Temperatures could start to drop on Friday as a chance of rain moves into the area, possibly followed by a cold front.

Staying inside a place with good air conditioning is a key part of avoiding heat-related illnesses. It’s also important to stay hydrated, avoid hard labor outside, seek shade when possible, cover up as much of yourself as possible, and wear sunscreen.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley is a breaking news reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about true stories, movies, baseball and good hot tea. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. | Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service