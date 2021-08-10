Politics & Government

Tarrant County sets election for bonds for road projects, new district attorney’s office

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court will ask voters Nov. 2 to approve two bonds, one $400 million bond for infrastructure and a $116 million bond for a new criminal district attorney’s office building.
Tarrant County will ask voters on Nov. 2 to approve bonds for infrastructure improvements and a new office building for the county criminal district attorney.

The $400 million transportation bond will go toward road projects. Half of the money would match funding for city projects, $125 would be for regional projects and $75 million would be for commissioners to spend in their precincts. The county has received 196 proposals from municipalities.

Commissioners previously said they do not expect to raise taxes to pay for the bond.

A separate $116 million bond would go toward building and equipping a new office for the county criminal district attorney.

