Storm tears roof off building in Fort Worth Stockyards, damages cars and power lines

A sudden storm Monday afternoon caused damage to a building in the 2200 block of North Main Street in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Sheets of metal from the building’s roof crashed onto two cars, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department. With the high wind, some pieces made it across the street into a parking lot.

One woman whose car was damaged said she was at work and her boss asked where she parked her car and said she might want to check it.

A severe storm moved through the area about 5 p.m., with a warning for Tarrant County that expired at 5:30. Firefighters pulled the car out of the debris at 6:05 pm.

Fire department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said the city had reports of a lot of power lines down, and another awning fell down the street from where the roof was damaged.