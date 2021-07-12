Fort Worth police search for witnesses, suspect in hit-and-run of child riding a bike

In the course of an investigation into the hit-and-run of a child, Fort Worth police asked the public for help Monday in finding any witnesses or more information about the suspected driver.

On Saturday evening at about 7:40 p.m., a driver headed eastbound in the 3200 block of Strong Avenue hit a child riding a bike, according to Fort Worth police. The driver did not stop to help the child or wait for police, and instead drove away. The child was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, police said in a press release Monday.

The department’s traffic investigations unit identified a person of interest, who is a juvenile, and the pickup truck believed to be involved in the hit-and-run. Detectives also obtained video of the hit-and-run, according to the press release.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run or has additional information to contact Detective Lockhart at 817-392-4886. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.