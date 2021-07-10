Boy, 5, pulled in cardiac arrest from water at north Fort Worth house, authorities say

A 5-year-old boy was pulled in cardiac arrest on Saturday afternoon from water at a north Fort Worth house and taken in critical condition to a hospital.

A person called authorities about 1 p.m. and reported that a child had drowned in the 9800 block of Yellow Cup Drive and that CPR was being performed on the boy.

The boy’s condition on Saturday evening was not clear.

A Fort Worth police spokesman did not respond to a question as to whether the boy had been in a swimming pool, a bathtub or another type of water. The matter was a medical call, the spokesman said.