Crime

Relative shot woman dead at Fort Worth house, police say; detectives investigate killing

A relative shot a woman to death on Saturday morning at a south Fort Worth house, police said.

The victim was slain about 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of Royster Road, Fort Worth police said.

Homicide detectives were speaking with a male who admitted to shooting the victim, a police spokesman said. As of about 1:15 p.m., police had not reported the shooter’s arrest.

Police did not describe the precise relationship between the shooter and the victim, whose name and age the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service