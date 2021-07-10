Fort Worth

Warehouse on freeway service road in south Fort Worth erupts in flames, officials say

A fire erupted early Saturday at a warehouse on a freeway service road in South Fort Worth, authorities said.

A person passing by about 4:30 a.m. on the freeway reported seeing fire at Metro Golf Cars in the 4000 block of South Freeway northbound service road.

No injuries were reported, said Firefighter Kyle Clay, a Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman.

The investigation of the fire’s cause is incomplete.

After about 15 minutes at the scene, the incident commander ordered all companies out of the warehouse just before 5 a.m. and firefighting became defensive, Clay said.

The fire required three alarms and about 20 firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service