Warehouse on freeway service road in south Fort Worth erupts in flames, officials say

A fire erupted early Saturday at a warehouse on a freeway service road in South Fort Worth, authorities said.

A person passing by about 4:30 a.m. on the freeway reported seeing fire at Metro Golf Cars in the 4000 block of South Freeway northbound service road.

No injuries were reported, said Firefighter Kyle Clay, a Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman.

The investigation of the fire’s cause is incomplete.

After about 15 minutes at the scene, the incident commander ordered all companies out of the warehouse just before 5 a.m. and firefighting became defensive, Clay said.

The fire required three alarms and about 20 firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene.