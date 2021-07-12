Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Fort Worth, strong wind gusts expected

A threat of severe storms is in the forecast for parts of North Texas.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for southwest Tarrant County Monday as storms moved into North Texas.

The warning was issued until 5:30 p.m. and includes Fort Worth, Haltom City, White Settlement, Lake Worth, Edgecliff and Benbrook. The storm, which hit Fort Worth around 4:56 p.m., brings 60 mph wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.

At about 4:45 p.m., the NWS rain gauge located near North Beach Street and Loop 820 recorded 1.37 inches of rain in just 40 minutes.