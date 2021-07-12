Weather News

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Fort Worth, strong wind gusts expected

A threat of severe storms is in the forecast for parts of North Texas.
A threat of severe storms is in the forecast for parts of North Texas. Courtesy: Fort Worth Star-Telegram archives

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for southwest Tarrant County Monday as storms moved into North Texas.

The warning was issued until 5:30 p.m. and includes Fort Worth, Haltom City, White Settlement, Lake Worth, Edgecliff and Benbrook. The storm, which hit Fort Worth around 4:56 p.m., brings 60 mph wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.

At about 4:45 p.m., the NWS rain gauge located near North Beach Street and Loop 820 recorded 1.37 inches of rain in just 40 minutes.

Profile Image of Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service