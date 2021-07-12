Fort Worth man shot, killed his mother after an argument in their home, warrant says

Calvin Brown and his mother argued Saturday morning in their Fort Worth home on Royster Road, he told police.

The 21-year-old Brown then walked to his room, got his handgun and fired at least once at his mother before he “blacked out,” according to his account in an arrest warrant affidavit.

At one point during his interview with detectives, Brown said he fired the gun about four times, according to the warrant released by Fort Worth police on Monday.

By the time police arrived, 61-year-old Alice Brown was dead in her home from multiple gunshot wounds, and Calvin Brown was sitting outside the house.

Calvin Brown was arrested Saturday and faces a charge of murder in the case.

The 21-year-old Brown was in the Tarrant County Jail on Monday with bond set at $50,000.

The warrant did not release any details on what Brown and his mother had argued about.