Suspect in fatal shooting on Fort Worth highway also accused in home invasion murder

Patrick Boone left his girlfriend’s Fort Worth home on the morning of Feb. 21, telling her he would be right back.

He never returned.

Boone, 21, was followed as soon as he drove away from his girlfriend’s home by two men in a car who witnesses later told police drove up beside Boone’s vehicle and fired multiple times while they were on Interstate 20 in Fort Worth.

Boone took the exit ramp and crashed while the shooters continued on Interstate 20. The 21-year-old man later died at a local hospital.

Detectives later found 14 9mm shell casings along westbound Interstate 20 they believed were used in the fatal shooting, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram this week.

The warrant identified DaShawn Williams, 22, and Ira Bell, 21, as suspects in the shooting death of Boone.

The warrant written by Fort Worth Detective C.M. Watson also identified Williams as the main suspect in the home-invasion killing and robbery of Christon Jones on May 15, 2020, in Fort Worth.

The warrant provided this account of the Feb. 21 shooting:

After Boone left his girlfriend’s home on Feb. 21, security cameras at her home captured a dark-colored car following Boone.

Witnesses who called 911 reported that they were on the westbound ramp onto I-20 when two vehicles pulled up behind them.

An SUV driven by Boone passed them and Boone’s vehicle was followed by a dark-colored car later identified as belonging to Williams.

At a high rate of speed, the dark-colored car pulled up alongside Boone’s vehicle and the suspects opened fire.

Initially, Boone’s family told detectives that he had no known enemies or confrontations with anyone.

But a witness noted that Boone had issues with a guy who went by “DW,” and that person was later identified as DaShawn Williams. The witness said it was known on the streets that “DW” had killed Boone’s friend, Christon Jones, and Boone wanted justice against “DW” for the killing, according to the warrant.

Detectives obtained Williams’ social media account, which had numerous posts and photos of Williams referencing narcotics, guns and other gang activity.

In one video on Williams’ social media account, a song is played that says: “Don’t come around acting gangster, we call your bluff...We shoot our (expletive) up on the E-Way, get out the same lane as us.” E-Way was another word for expressway, according to the warrant.

Just days after Boone was shot to death, Williams listed two guns for sale at $450 each. Both used 9mm ammunition.

Detectives also received an anonymous tip that Ira Bell, aka “Ira Tha Demon,” claimed to have shot and killed a man on a freeway while Williams was driving.

Williams was arrested in early March, while Bell was arrested Tuesday in Fort Worth.

Williams was charged with capital murder in April in connection with the 2020 killing of Christon Jones, and he was charged with murder in Boone’s death in May, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

Bell faces a murder charge in the Boone homicide.