Tarrant County in flood advisory as storms drop heavy rainfall in Fort Worth area

A flood warning was in effect Tuesday for parts of Tarrant and Johnson counties as storms dumped more rain in North Texas.

The warning was for areas near Walnut Creek near Mansfield, which would be affecting Tarrant and Johnson counties, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. The warning is in effect until Wednesday morning.

The creek was expected to rise above flood stage late Tuesday morning. Minor flooding will occur along the creek through Mansfield, downstream to Joe Pool Lake.

Tarrant County and North Texas have received 1 to 2 inches of rain and could see another 1 to 2 inches Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

A flood advisory also is in effect until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for all of Tarrant County. Doppler radar indicated very heavy rain in the area, causing urban and small stream flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Euless, Bedford, Grapevine, Haltom City, Keller, Coppell, Hurst, Burleson, Southlake, Watauga, Colleyville, Benbrook, Saginaw, White Settlement and Crowley.

