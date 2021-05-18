Fort Worth Fire Department adds extra swift water rescue team ahead of more heavy rain

The Fort Worth Fire Department has an extra swift water rescue team standing by for the next 24 hours in anticipation of heavy rainfall coming to the area.

With heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding and severe thunderstorms through Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, Fort Worth Fire Department Engineer Mike Drivdahl said the department is ready to respond to any water emergencies.

The biggest concern is vehicles that become stuck in high water or swept away by rapid flowing floods.

The department typically has two swift water rescue teams ready to respond at any time, no matter the weather, out of stations 7 and 32, on the east and west end of the city. Because of the increased threat of swift water emergencies, Drivdahl said, a third team is currently stationed near downtown but is not attached to any station.

While Drivdahl said downtown Fort Worth is a good place to have the third swift water rescue team due to access to Interstates 35W, 30 and 20, high water sensors placed throughout the city will play a part in determining where the rescuers are standing by throughout the next 24 hours.

Those sensors will also allow the department to coordinate with police and city officials to block off areas where road flooding is a high risk.

The National Weather Service said that rain in recent days has set the stage for flash flooding. Areas where the ground is already saturated with rain water can rapidly flood if there is heavy or persistent rain.

Drivdahl said a good rule of thumb for drivers is that if you can’t see the road, turn around. Just a few inches of fast-moving water is enough to cause a car to be swept away and can be deadly.

It’s also important to stay away from creeks, streams and rivers over the next at least 24 hours. Water levels can rise and speeds can increase rapidly during heavy rainfall. Getting caught in rapid flowing flood waters can be impossible to get out of and can be deadly.

If you are caught in a flood or witness somebody caught in flood waters, Drivdahl says the best thing to do is call 911. Swift water rescue teams with special training in handling dangerous rescues will be sent to help and 911 dispatchers can walk callers through the best way to handle the situation until emergency crews arrive.

3-Day Storm Outlook This map shows the 3-day weather outlook for storms by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Sources: National Weather Service, Esri. Open



Weather watches and warnings A live data feed from the National Weather Service containing official weather warnings, watches, and advisory statements. Tap warning areas for more details. Sources: NOAA, National Weather Service, NOAA GeoPlatform and Esri. Open

