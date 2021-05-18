Threat of severe weather, flash flooding continues Tuesday across Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texans should expect continued heavy rainfall Tuesday and heading into Wednesday morning with storms moving in from west Texas, bringing the possibility of flooding.

Rain that arrived overnight Tuesday is expected to continue into Wednesday as the flash flood threat increases, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth warned early Tuesday morning.

The forecast calls for the possibility of severe weather during the day Tuesday across North Texas, with that threat of severe storms decreasing heading into the evening.

Heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding can’t be counted out heading into the evening and night, though, as storms begin moving south and east of the area.

The service in Fort Worth has a flash flood watch in effect stretching from as far west as Stephens County to Lamar County in the east and as far south as Milam County up to the Texas-Oklahoma border.

The watch is expected to expire around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Through Thursday, 4-8 inches of rain can be expected across much of North and Central Texas. Locally higher amounts in excess of 10 inches will be possible.

The National Weather Service cautions avoiding flood waters by not driving in areas that may be flooded. Water may be deeper than it appears and cars can quickly become flooded or swept away by flood waters on streets. If you are in a car in flooded water or witness someone stuck in flooded water, call 911.

Avoid being too close to creeks, streams and rivers during these storms. Flash flooding can cause water levels to quickly rise and water speeds to increase. Being caught in rapid water can be deadly.

While road flooding is the primary concern throughout the next 24 hours, home flooding is a also remote possibility throughout these storms, National Weather Service Fort Worth Meteorologist Jennifer Dunn said. With the ground saturated with rain water, if a storm stalls in any one area it can result in flash flooding that could impact homes and businesses.

Seek higher ground and call 911 if you are in a building that starts to flood and get away from any water that has submerged electronics or electrical outlets as there is a risk of electrocution. Dunn said to avoid wading through waters as much as possible. Animals could be present in the water, as well as unseen sharp objects sitting at the bottom or floating around.

Dunn recommended putting on pants and boots or shoes if possible, but the primary focus should be getting to higher ground and calling for help.

If you are driving, it is important to remember that flood waters may be higher than they appear.

MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said storms Monday night did not result in any increases from the standard number of vehicle crash calls and the paramedic service had not as of 9 a.m. Tuesday seen any calls for sinking vehicles since the storms started.

Sunday tornadoes in North Texas

The National Weather Service confirmed six tornadoes Sunday, with five of them in North Texas.

An EF-1 tornado near Northaven Road in Dallas caused major damage to one home, removing the roof and exposing the home to debris and rain water while causing minor damages to other homes and property in the area. The tornado produced 90 mile per hour winds.

Three tornadoes in the Hill and Ellis Counties area are listed as EF-unknown by the National Weather Service. Damages and impact are still being assessed.

One EF-0 produced 75 mile per hour winds but no major damage in in the University Park area.

Another tornado in Bell County, in Central Texas, was also an EF-0 with 75 mile per hour winds.

3-Day Storm Outlook This map shows the 3-day weather outlook for storms by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Sources: National Weather Service, Esri. Open

