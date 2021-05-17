Juvenile girl, employee shot Sunday at Fort Worth club, police say

A juvenile and club employee were shot at Kings and Queens club in Fort Worth just after midnight Sunday. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man and juvenile woman were shot at a Fort Worth club just after midnight Sunday, police said.

Police said a man and woman were in an altercation at the Kings and Queens club about 12:30 a.m. Sunday when the man pulled a gun and shot the juvenile sister of the woman involved in the altercation in the hip. He also shot an employee in the leg.

Both were transported to an area hospital where they were treated for non life-threatening injuries. Police did not specify whether the shooting happened inside or outside the club.

The shooter is unknown and at large.