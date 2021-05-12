Dallas police asking for help locating driver they say killed a pedestrian in March

The vehicle, believed to be made between 2009 and 2013, is shown in a screenshot from surveillance footage.

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a driver police say struck and killed a pedestrian.

The department said in a release that a white Chevy Camaro hit and killed 21-year-old Jasmine Hassan just before 2:20 p.m. March 22, according to a news release.

Hassan was transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries, according to the release. Police are describing the incident as murder.

Witnesses told police the incident, which occurred around the 2800 block of McKinney Avenue in Dallas, followed an argument between Hassan and the driver of the Camaro, believed to be a Latino male in his early 20s, according to the release.

The vehicle, believed to be made between 2009 and 2013 and shown in a screenshot from surveillance footage, was last seen with front end damage traveling southbound from that location.

No license plate is visible in the image.

The case is still under investigation. Anybody with information is asked to reach out to Detective Gerald Baum at 214-671-0010 or gerald.baum@dallascityhall.com, or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS(8477).

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to anybody who provides information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Anybody who comes forward with information is asked to reference case no. 048422-2021.