Child killed in car crash in Grand Prairie involving intoxicated driver, police say

Police said have made an arrest in an intoxicated manslaughter case that left a child dead. Getty Images/iStockphoto

One child is dead and another child and their father sustained serious injuries after Grand Prairie police say an intoxicated driver caused a car crash around 11:40 p.m. Sunday.

Detoderick Jawayne Gaston, 31 of Dallas, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with one count of intoxicated manslaughter and two counts of intoxicated assault, according to police.

Police say Gaston was driving a Chevrolet Camaro on Interstate 30 eastbound near Texas 161 when he was involved in a minor accident.

Gaston left the scene of the first accident before stopping in eastbound traffic where the driver of a Nissan Versa, with two children strapped in the back seat, struck the Camaro, according to police.

The children were transported to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, where one died. The other child and 34-year-old father were treated for serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash and have not released the names of the father or his children.