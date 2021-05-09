Crime
Man shot in hand during early Sunday morning robbery in Fort Worth
A man was shot in the hand in an early Sunday morning robbery in Fort Worth, police told Star-Telegram news partner WFAA.
Police did not reply to Star-Telegram requests for information.
The victim was walking around the 2800 block of NW 28th Street around 4:35 a.m. when a vehicle drove up and started “threatening him with a gun,” officials told WFAA.
Police told WFAA that the victim raised his hands in defense and was shot once through the hand. The shooter took a necklace from the man and fled the scene.
The victim is expected to survive and the suspect is at large, WFAA reported.
