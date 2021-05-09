Crime

Fort Worth shooting victim left with small burns, no bullet wound

Police are investigating a shooting in which a woman was left with small burns but no bullet wounds.
A woman has injuries similar to a burn after a bullet fired through the back window of a vehicle and through the headrest of the victim’s seat, Fort Worth police said.

The victim and another woman were sitting in the car at the Racetrac gas station at 7801 Crowley Road just before 3 a.m. after leaving a nearby WinCo Foods, police said.

A man who the women told police they’d seen at the WinCo before the attack approached the rear of the vehicle and fired a shot into the vehicle. The slug went through the headrest and struck the victim in the back before falling into the seat, police said.

The victim was treated for the burns at the scene and the shooter is unknown and still outstanding, according to police. Police said they do not know any motive for the shooting.

Police did not identify the caliber of the round fired.

