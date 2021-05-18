Crime

Fort Worth woman shot in the head late Monday night

A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the head in Fort Worth around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, according to police.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was driving around the 3200 block of New York of Fort Worth when she was shot in what police believe to be a case of gang violence.

She was transported to a local hospital and as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday was in stable condition.

Police do not have any known suspects in the case, spokesman Tracy Carter said in an email. The investigation by detectives from the gang unit and gun violence unit is ongoing.

Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley covers business and breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about local politics, true stories, movies and baseball. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service