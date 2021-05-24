More rain in Dallas-Fort Worth forecast means flooding threat for some neighborhoods

Monday would be a good day to stay inside and read a book.

Several rounds of showers are expected in Tarrant County and North Texas, and there will be a few isolated embedded thunderstorms.

The main hazard on Monday will be flooding. North Texas could get as much as 2 to 3 inches of rain. There’s a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

“An inch of rain will probably be the average,” said meteorologist Ted Ryan with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth on Monday. “Some people may only get a trace, but Monday will be our best chance this week for rain.”

A few of the strong storms will have small hail and gusty winds.

Daytime high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid-70s.

And the rain chances continue Monday night. Officials at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth say there could be some scattered showers and storms Monday evening and night. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain Monday night.

From Tuesday through Sunday, meteorologists at the NWS in Fort Worth are predicting at least slight storm chances will continue each day during the early morning hours and once again in the afternoon.

Rain chances are 40 percent on Tuesday, 20 percent on Wednesday and Thursday, and 40 percent on Friday.

The chance of severe weather is low for the next several days, but a few storms could have strong wind gusts.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s in North Texas for the rest of the week.

3-Day Storm Outlook This map shows the 3-day weather outlook for storms by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Sources: National Weather Service, Esri. Open

