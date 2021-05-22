Crime

In Fort Worth crash caused by drunken man, two people burn to death in car, police say

Two people died Friday night when their car flipped, crashed and caught on fire in west Fort Worth after a drunken motorist rear-ended it, police said.

Bryan Taylor, 41, of Aledo, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the crash about 9:30 p.m. on West Loop 820 near Chapin Road.

Taylor was driving a Subaru Empreza recklessly and in excess of 90 mph before he struck an Oldsmobile Cutlass, according to a Fort Worth police account.

Taylor was also injured in the crash and he was taken in custody to John Peter Smith Hospital. Medstar paramedics pronounced the two people in the Oldsmobile, who suffered burns in the fire, dead at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has not released their names.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service