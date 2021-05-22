In Fort Worth crash caused by drunken man, two people burn to death in car, police say

Two people died Friday night when their car flipped, crashed and caught on fire in west Fort Worth after a drunken motorist rear-ended it, police said.

Bryan Taylor, 41, of Aledo, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the crash about 9:30 p.m. on West Loop 820 near Chapin Road.

Taylor was driving a Subaru Empreza recklessly and in excess of 90 mph before he struck an Oldsmobile Cutlass, according to a Fort Worth police account.

Taylor was also injured in the crash and he was taken in custody to John Peter Smith Hospital. Medstar paramedics pronounced the two people in the Oldsmobile, who suffered burns in the fire, dead at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has not released their names.