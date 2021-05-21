In White Settlement killing, shotgun, rifle fired through door as man sought children

The brother of a woman whose husband fired a 12-gauge shotgun through the door of a White Settlement apartment returned fire on Friday killing his relative, police alleged.

It is not clear whether the killing was a crime. The case will be submitted to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office for its review, White Settlement police said.

The husband, whose name White Settlement police did not release, and his wife were involved about 12: 15 p.m. in a domestic disturbance in the 8100 block of Foxfire Lane. The wife took their three children to a downstairs neighbor, and there were other family members there, police said.

The husband threatened to shoot down the door and demanded to see the children, police said. He was declined and fired a shotgun through the apartment door, police said.

The mans’ brother-in-law fired rounds with an AR rifle toward him and shot him. Two vehicles in the parking area were also struck with bullets from the rifle. The husband was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth and pronounced deceased.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not identified the woman’s husband Friday evening.