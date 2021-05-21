Crime

Two shot at True Worth Place homeless shelter in Fort Worth, in critical condition

Police and medics are responding to a shooting at True Worth Place homeless shelter in Fort Worth, where two people were shot around 2 p.m. Friday, according to police.

The victims were in critical condition and being treated at the scene by a critical care paramedic and two ambulance crews as of 2:20 p.m, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said in an email.

True Worth Place, a daytime shelter and resource center for the homeless, is at 1513 E. Presidio St., about two miles southeast of Sundance Square near downtown Fort Worth.

This story will be updated as more details becomes available.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley is a breaking news reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about true stories, movies, baseball and good hot tea. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service