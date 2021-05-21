Two shot at True Worth Place homeless shelter in Fort Worth, in critical condition

Police and medics are responding to a shooting at True Worth Place homeless shelter in Fort Worth, where two people were shot around 2 p.m. Friday, according to police.

The victims were in critical condition and being treated at the scene by a critical care paramedic and two ambulance crews as of 2:20 p.m, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said in an email.

True Worth Place, a daytime shelter and resource center for the homeless, is at 1513 E. Presidio St., about two miles southeast of Sundance Square near downtown Fort Worth.

