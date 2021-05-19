Benbrook High senior dies of crushing blow to head; authorities investigate killing

A day after he suffered blunt force trauma to his head at his neighbor’s Tarrant County residence, an 18-year-old man died on Tuesday at a hospital, authorities said.

Leo Pantalion was injured about 3:15 a.m. Monday in the 5100 block of Ben Day Murrin Road in an unincorporated area of south Tarrant County, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

He died of a crushing blow to his head that was a homicide, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A suspect has not been arrested. Sheriff’s Office detectives are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Pantalion was a senior at Benbrook High School and was to have graduated this year, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on the death should call detectives Garcia or Smith at 817-884-1305, the sheriff’s office said.