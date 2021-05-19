Crime

Man, 52, shot to death in Fort Worth motel room; fourth killing in four days in city

A 52-year-old man was shot to death on Monday inside a Fort Worth motel room, police said. It was the third of four killings in the city between Saturday and Monday.

Jose Favela was slain at Great Western, a motel at 1815 East Lancaster Ave., according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner Office. He died of multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead in the room about 3 a.m.

Police were dispatched to the motel on a shots fired call inside of a room.

Favela lived in Grand Prairie, the medical examiner’s office said.

Fort Worth police have not announced an arrest. Homicide detectives are investigating the killing.

