Threat of golf ball size hail, more rain, flooding in forecast for Dallas-Fort Worth

As if torrential rains were not enough in North Texas, there’s a chance for severe weather on Monday that could produce large hail, lightning and gusty winds.

And more strong storms are in the forecast on Tuesday.

In the middle of all that, a flash flood watch continues until Wednesday morning for all of North Texas.

“The storms could have golf-ball size hail and winds from 60 to 70 mph,” said meteorologist Patricia Sanchez at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth on Monday. “There could be a higher coverage of these storms instead of isolated storms.”

A survey team with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth will be out in a Dallas County neighborhood to determine if a tornado touched down on Sunday, causing damage in areas that were hit by another tornado in 2019.

Damage was reported in north Dallas on Sunday afternoon, including the roof being ripped off a home on Northaven Road.

Monday morning showers and thunderstorms will give way to mostly cloudy skies on Monday afternoon. There’s a 90 percent chance of rain on Monday.

Meteorologists say more severe storms will develop in counties to the northwest of Fort Worth later in the day, and move into Tarrant County on Monday night.

And there will not be breaks on Tuesday.

A line of thunderstorms containing strong winds and maybe some hail will move across Tarrant County on Tuesday afternoon. There’s a 100 percent chance of rain on Tuesday.

Showers and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast for at least another week.

Flash flooding risk

The flood watch is in effect until Wednesday morning because rainfall totals of three to six inches are expected in North Texas. Some neighborhoods could get eight inches of rain.

On Sunday in some parts of Dallas County, storms dumped as much as five inches of rain. Dallas Fire Rescue responded to 57 high water calls on Sunday.

Flooding may occur on streets in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall could also cause flooding in creeks, streams and rivers.

We have seen a several reports of flooding with roads becoming impassible especially across Dallas County. Here's a few reminders on what and how to reports along with flood safety tips to keep in mind!#dfwwx #ctxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/hsfpnMmyFn — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) May 16, 2021

Flash flooding can quickly become dangerous, the weather service said, and residents are advised to monitor the latest forecasts and not drive on roads that are covered in water. Over half of all flooding deaths each year happen in vehicles, according to the weather service.

Thunderstorm chances will continue through the weekend. Additional rounds of heavy rainfall may cause further flooding issues and significant rises on area rivers.

