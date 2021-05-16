Heavy rain causes flooding across Dallas-Fort Worth; up to 8 inches predicted this week

Much of North Texas is under a flash flood watch until 7 a.m. Wednesday as 3-6 inches of rain is expected in many areas, the National Weather Service said.

Flooding in parts of Dallas County Sunday may be just the beginning of what is predicted to be a very rainy week in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Three to five inches of rain pelted Dallas over the course of a few hours Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service meteorologist Daniel Huckaby said, causing significant flooding, especially in the western portion of the city. On social media, people shared photos and videos of submerged cars on highways, flooded parks and water-filled streets. Richardson, Plano and Carrollton also saw flooding.

All lanes of Loop 12 near Interstate 30 were shut down due to high water, WFAA reported.

A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Dallas County until 4:30 pm. Up to 4 inches of rain had already fallen near I-30 & Loop 12, the National Weather Service said. A flash flood watch is in effect for all of North and Central Texas through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Three to six inches of rainfall is expected, and some spots could see as much as 8 inches of rain.

Check out the flooding near Love Field and Lemmon earlier this afternoon from @wfaa's own Todd Keel!



About 5in of rain fell in a very short amount of time near there.#wfaaweather #txwx pic.twitter.com/o68DhlhEwd — Kyle Roberts (@KyleWeather) May 16, 2021

Rain is expected to continue throughout the week, increasing the risk of flooding as the ground becomes saturated and standing water builds up. Severe thunderstorms are also possible this week, Huckaby said. The chance for flooding is significant.

“It is May, but even for May we don’t normally have this many consecutive rainy days,” he said.

In Fort Worth, the rain stopped at about 3 p.m. after less than half an inch of rainfall, but more showers are possible. Heavy rain is predicted for the rest of the week. Tuesday will possibly be the rainiest day with the highest chance of severe weather, Huckaby said.

Some North Texas neighborhoods could see eight to 10 inches of rain in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Courtesy: NWS in Fort Worth