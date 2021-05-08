Granbury mayor submits resignation, days after DWI charge was upgraded to felony

Granbury, TX Mayor Nin Hulet resigned on Friday, days after his misdemeanor DWI charge from late April was upgraded to a felony. He had two previous DWI convictions. Hood County Sheriff Department

Granbury Mayor Nin Hulett submitted his resignation on Friday, days after his misdemeanor driving while intoxicated arrest from late April was upgraded to a felony.

Hulett wrote in his resignation letter, which is available online, “I am truly thankful for the opportunity to serve my city these past ten years.”

“Our City staff and City employees are truly among the best in the State, and I am proud to count our many involved citizens as friends and neighbors,” Hulett wrote in the letter.

The document makes no mention of his April 25 DWI arrest, or his two previous DWI arrests.

Hulett was arrested in the early morning hours during a traffic stop and booked into the Hood County Jail, Sheriff Roger Deeds said. The DWI charge was initially a class B misdemeanor.

That was upgraded to a felony on May 3 after Granbury police confirmed Hulett had previously been convicted twice of DWI, Granbury Deputy City Manager Michael Ross said. He was arrested that day, court records showed.

One of his previous DWI arrests occurred in Fort Worth in November 2007, according to Tarrant County court records, which indicated it was his second offense. He was sentenced in April 2008 to 90 days in jail followed by two years probation.

It’s unclear where or when Hulett’s first DWI arrest took place.

Hulett was first elected to mayor in 2013. His current term will expire in November 2002, according to the city’s website.

He wrote at the end of his resignation letter that, “Granbury has a special place in my heart, and I look forward to watching our city grow and prosper.” He signed his name at the bottom.