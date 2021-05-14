Waves of rain, storms headed to North Texas starting this weekend; flooding possible

It’s time to turn off the water sprinklers in North Texas for a few days.

Widespread rainfall is expected in Dallas-Fort Worth starting Saturday night and continuing until Thursday with many areas likely to get a total of 3 to 6 inches of rain.

And in a few isolated places in North Texas, rainfall amounts could be 8 to 10 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

“Heavy rain will be the main concern,” said meteorologist Sarah Barnes at the NWS in Fort Worth on Friday. “There will be so much moisture in the area.”

So if you want a dry day, Friday will be it as temperatures will be in the upper 70s and no rain is in the forecast.

On Saturday and for the next several days, North Texans should keep umbrellas handy. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and then it increases to 50 percent Saturday night.

Here are the next rain chances for Tarrant County:

▪ 70 percent on Sunday.

▪ 60 percent on Monday.

▪ 70 percent on Tuesday.

▪ 70 percent on Wednesday.

▪ 70 percent on Thursday.

Officials at the NWS in Fort Worth say with all that rain, flash flooding and river flooding could be possible in North Texas in the next few days.

Because it’s May in Texas, severe conditions could develop in the storms that arrive in the region.

The best chances for some type of severe weather could be Sunday and Tuesday, Barnes said.