Strong winds, large hail and threat of tornado sweep through North Texas

Hail up to 3 inches in diameter was reported in Keller, Texas during a severe thunderstorm Wednesday night, April, 28, 2021. This photo was taken on Country Brook Drive just south of Keller Parkway. Star-Telegram

A powerful thunderstorm swept through North Texas Wednesday night, bringing hail as big as three inches to some cities in the region.

Tornado sirens were heard through much of North Fort Worth around 8 p.m. The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for much of the region but called them off at 8:46 p.m.

Residents in towns such as Haslet, Saginaw and Keller posted images and video of the storm. WFAA reported the tornado watch for the area was in affect until 2 a.m.

Something so eerie about these tornado sirens right now. I’m currently off western center and I-35 in Fort Worth! #txwx pic.twitter.com/JPLGkprdY3 — Austin Gress (@austingress15) April 29, 2021

Lightning strikes northern Tarrant County during a severe and tornado-warned storm Wednesday night. The storm is moving northeast over the Metroplex. #txwx @UTAShorthorn pic.twitter.com/WECFyRpae1 — Elias Valverde (@elias_valverde) April 29, 2021

Sheltering in place ... tornado and first responder sirens everywhere going nuts. Power flickering. Stay safe folks! — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 29, 2021

About 3” sized hail in North Fort Worth tonight. pic.twitter.com/146zamoTQE — Haley Brink (@hbrinkwx) April 29, 2021

3 inch hailstone was the largest we measured north of Ft. Worth near Keller. @NWSFortWorth #txwx pic.twitter.com/6Ss2FKzCs8 — Kyle Thiem (@Kyle_Thiem) April 29, 2021

Well, that was the worst storm I've been through since moving to DFW almost 8 years ago. Here's a small sample of the hail that covered my yard: pic.twitter.com/DJcKqMCG6a — S. Carmichael, CPA (@Sgt_Bilbo_CPA) April 29, 2021

WE HAVE ACTIVATED OUR TORNADO SIRENS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, GET INSIDE AND SEEK COVER IN THE CENTER OF YOUR HOUSE AWAY FROM WINDOWS.



THIS IS NOT A DRILL. THIS IS THE REASON WE TEST OUR SIRENS. GET INDOORS AND GET HOME. — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) April 29, 2021

Tornado Warning sirens blaring



North Texas



Keep Safe pic.twitter.com/yCexEFWbfV — Space Force (@Space_Force1) April 29, 2021