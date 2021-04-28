Weather News
Strong winds, large hail and threat of tornado sweep through North Texas
A powerful thunderstorm swept through North Texas Wednesday night, bringing hail as big as three inches to some cities in the region.
Tornado sirens were heard through much of North Fort Worth around 8 p.m. The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for much of the region but called them off at 8:46 p.m.
Residents in towns such as Haslet, Saginaw and Keller posted images and video of the storm. WFAA reported the tornado watch for the area was in affect until 2 a.m.
