Weather News

Strong winds, large hail and threat of tornado sweep through North Texas

Hail up to 3 inches in diameter was reported in Keller, Texas during a severe thunderstorm Wednesday night, April, 28, 2021. This photo was taken on Country Brook Drive just south of Keller Parkway.
Hail up to 3 inches in diameter was reported in Keller, Texas during a severe thunderstorm Wednesday night, April, 28, 2021. This photo was taken on Country Brook Drive just south of Keller Parkway. Star-Telegram

A powerful thunderstorm swept through North Texas Wednesday night, bringing hail as big as three inches to some cities in the region.

Tornado sirens were heard through much of North Fort Worth around 8 p.m. The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for much of the region but called them off at 8:46 p.m.

Residents in towns such as Haslet, Saginaw and Keller posted images and video of the storm. WFAA reported the tornado watch for the area was in affect until 2 a.m.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service