Forget watering the lawn. Heavy rain, thunderstorms in North Texas weather forecast

If you didn’t get any rain last week, there’s a good chance you’ll get some this week because thunderstorm chances arrive Tuesday afternoon and continue until early Friday morning.

Yes, some severe storms are possible, which could mean large hail, damaging winds and a tornado or two.

And weather forecasters say there could be some heavy rain, particularly on Wednesday night, when one to three inches may fall. Some North Texas neighborhoods could catch three to five inches of rain.

Before all that, Monday should be quiet with a sunny sky and temperatures in the lower 80s.

Thunderstorm chances arrive Tuesday afternoon.

“The rain should be widespread,” said meteorologist Matt Stalley with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth on Monday. “And increasing through Tuesday night, but the peak period for the thunderstorms and heavy rainfall should be Wednesday evening.”

Here’s why rainfall totals could be heavy this week: the storm system that arrives in North Texas will move slowly, thus dropping lots of rain.

The rainfall chances this week look like this, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth:

▪ Tuesday, 40 percent

▪ Wednesday: 70 percent

▪ Thursday: 50 percent

▪ Friday: 20 percent

Daytime temperatures from Tuesday through Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The good news is that there’s no rain expected Saturday or Sunday.

Storm outlook This map shows today's one-day weather outlook for storms by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Use the layer menu to see storm forecast for the rest of the week. Sources: National Weather Service, Esri. Open

