Tornado watch issued for parts of North Texas as rain moves into Tarrant County

A tornado watch was in effect Wednesday for several North Texas counties, but it does not include Tarrant County yet, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The watch is in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday for Texas counties including Parker, Archer, Clay, Haskell, Montague, Shackelford, Throckmorton, Young, Baylor, Cooke, Jack, Nolan, Stephens, Wichita, Callahan, Eastland, Jones, Palo Pinto, Taylor and Wise.

Showers and thunderstorms are still in the forecast for Tarrant County residents on Wednesday through Friday, with isolated to scattered storms expected through early Wednesday afternoon and another round of storms expected to develop later in the afternoon through Wednesday night. Some storms may become severe with large hail and damaging downburst winds.

The severe weather threat will gradually move east and is expected to reach Dallas-Fort Worth by this evening, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

A flood warning has been issued for the Trinity River in Dallas County from Thursday evening until Friday afternoon.

Tarrant County has a 50 percent chance of rain on Wednesday and 90 percent on Wednesday night.

Heavy rainfall totals are expected late Wednesday through Thursday afternoon, which means flash flooding and river flooding in some areas of North Texas.

Rainfall totals could be from an inch to four inches in some neighborhoods, according to the NWS in Fort Worth.

Rain chances are at 70 percent on Thursday and 20 percent on Friday.

3-Day Storm Outlook This map shows the 3-day weather outlook for storms by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Sources: National Weather Service, Esri. Open



Weather watches and warnings A live data feed from the National Weather Service containing official weather warnings, watches, and advisory statements. Tap warning areas for more details. Sources: NOAA, National Weather Service, NOAA GeoPlatform and Esri. Open



Storm Reports This map contains continuously updated tornado, wind storm and hail storm reports for the past 24 hours. The map also includes tornado reports for the past week and recent rainfall accumulations. Sources: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Esri. Open

