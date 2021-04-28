Tornado watch issued for parts of North Texas as rain moves into Tarrant County

A tornado watch was in effect Wednesday for several North Texas counties, but it does not include Tarrant County, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The watch is in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday for Texas counties including Archer, Clay, Haskell, Montague, Shackelford, Throckmorton, Young, Baylor, Cooke, Jack, Nolan, Stephens, Wichita, Callhan, Eastland, Jones, Palo Pinto, Taylor and Wise.

Showers and thunderstorms are still in the forecast for Tarrant County residents on Wednesday through Friday. Some storms may become severe with large hail and damaging downburst winds.

Tarrant County has a 50 percent chance of rain on Wednesday and 90 percent on Wednesday night.

Heavy rainfall totals are expected late Wednesday through Thursday afternoon which means flash flooding and river flooding in some areas of North Texas.

Rainfall totals could be from an inch to four inches in some neighborhoods, according to the NWS in Fort Worth.

Rain chances are at 70 percent on Thursday and 20 percent on Friday.