North Texans get rain break Tuesday, but hail, strong wind threat returns Wednesday

North Texans got a break from showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, but storms will return Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

And a few thunderstorms could be severe, packing hail and damaging winds.

On Monday night, storms dumped heavy rains on North Texas as the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport had 1.13 inches of rain, a record for March 22, according to the NWS. The previous record rainfall for March 22 was 0.99 in 1993.

The Monday night storms also contained strong winds and dropped penny to pea-size hail throughout North Texas.

Tuesday will be a gorgeous spring day in North Texas with a sunny sky and temperatures in the lower 70s.

North Texans will wake up Wednesday morning to temperatures in the upper 40s, and the morning should be dry.

It will get cloudy Wednesday afternoon and that’s when North Texans will see a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

A few strong to severe storms will be possible on Wednesday.

“This batch of rain will last longer,” said Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist at the NWS in Fort Worth, on Tuesday in a telephone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “The threat of strong to severe storms is pretty low at this point.”

The daytime high on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s. Once again, North Texans will have a cool morning on Thursday as the low will be about 50 degrees.

Forecasters say there’s another 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, but the rain should be gone by Thursday afternoon.

For the rest of the week, North Texans should expect warm days and cool mornings.

On Palm Sunday, North Texans will have a sunny sky with a temperature of 75.

