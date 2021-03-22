Family grieves for loving father killed in hit-and-run as Keller police continue search

Feng Zhou, a dedicated church member and father of two, was walking with his wife Saturday evening when a gray Toyota SUV veered off the road and hit him. Zhou family

The Keller police department Monday seized an SUV in connection to the fatal hit-and-run of a 58-year-old Keller man, but continue to search for the driver.

Feng Zhou was walking with his wife Saturday evening when a gray Toyota SUV veered off the road and hit him in the 1100 block of Johnson Road on the south side of the street. The driver fled eastbound, turned southbound on Keller-Smithfield Road and was last seen by witnesses on Keller Parkway.

Officers and investigators continue to investigate the hit-and-run and search for the driver. No evidence indicates the driver hit Zhou intentionally, Keller police said Monday.

Police are asking residents and businesses in the area to review their security camera video from around 6 p.m. Saturday for a fast-moving gray SUV. They identified Bourland Road, Johnson Road, Keller-Smithfield Road and Keller Parkway as areas of interest.

Zhou died at a nearby hospital. He and his wife immigrated to the U.S. from China in 1989 and worked hard to build a life for themselves and their family, Zhou’s family said on a GoFundMe page about his death. Zhou and his wife delivered newspapers, waited tables and sold cars, working early in the morning until late at night.

“My dad loved unconditionally,” his son wrote on the GoFundMe. “He loved God, his family and his neighbors — even more than he loved himself. He had a heart of compassion overflowing with love, and he loved to help those in need.”

Zhou had two sons, Albert Zhou and Zachary Zhou, and attended church fellowship and church service each week. The family invited Christians into the home and helped build the church, the fundraiser page says. He dedicated his life to God and “even now he praises his name,” the page says.

“My dad was a simple man who loved simple things. He loved to be with his family, to watch TV, to cook, to eat, and to sleep after a long day of work,” the GoFundMe says. “He loved to fish even though he was so bad other fishermen would share their fish with him. He loved to smile, and he loved to make others smile.”

The family asked for donations to the family’s medical bills and funeral arrangements. All other proceeds will be donated, they said. The GoFundMe had raised almost $9,000 as of Monday evening.

Det. Jensen can be contacted at 817-743-4532 or bjensen@cityofkeller.com with information about this incident.