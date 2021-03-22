Second Fort Worth church in two days catches fire, severely damaged during storm

Fort Worth firefighters responded to a blaze at the Newborn Pentecostal Apostolic Faith Church at 5124 Calumet St. at about 9 p.m. Monday. Twitter

Fort Worth firefighters responded to a fire at a Fort Worth church Monday night, the second church that crews have responded to in less than 48 hours.

The Newborn Pentecostal Apostolic Faith Church at 5124 Calumet St. caught fire at about 9 p.m.

The fire was under control before 10 p.m. and no one was injured, said Mike Drivdahl, Fort Worth Fire Department’s Public Information Officer. The building had severe damage, especially to the front half of the roof. A second alarm was issued on the fire due to the large size of the building.

Early Sunday, crews responded to El Buen Samaritano United Methodist Church at about 12:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Strong Avenue — about three miles away from the Newborn Pentecostal Apostolic Faith Church. The cause of the fire at El Buen Samaritano United Methodist Church is under investigation.

The fire at the church on Calumet Street was likely weather related, Drivdahl said. Severe thunderstorms Monday night brought heavy lightening into the area.

There was no indication the church fires were related, but “When you have two churches burn within three or four miles of each other, that’s going to be a question that’s asked,” Drivdahl said.