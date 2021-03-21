Stormy weather may include hail, high wind gusts Monday in Dallas-Fort Worth

More than two inches of rain could fall on Fort Worth and Tarrant County by Monday as showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for several days, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Thunderstorms are expected to make their way into Dallas-Fort Worth Monday, possibly bringing hail and high winds.

Sunny skies should return on Tuesday, but the National Weather Service of Fort Worth predicts a fair amount of inclement weather beforehand. Showers will likely start Monday morning and shift into thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, Jason Goodwin with the NWS said. A few strong to severe storms with hail and wind are possible from I-20 to the Red River.

Gusty winds and hail are possible with the storms, although there is only a minimal threat of tornadoes. About a half-and-inch to an inch of rain is expected and there is not a high risk of flooding anticipated, Goodwin said.

The sun should be out again Tuesday, with a morning beginning at 50 degrees and hitting the low 70s in the afternoon.

Another storm system may arrive Wednesday or Thursday, and there are still many uncertainties on the details of those storms, NWS Fort Worth said on Twitter.