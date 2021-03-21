Fort Worth church destroyed in fire; cause under investigation

The Fort Worth Fire Department fought a blaze at a church overnight Sunday in south Fort Worth.

Crews responded to El Buen Samaritano United Methodist Church at about 12:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Strong Avenue. No one was injured during the fire, which firefighters battled until about 1:30 a.m., according to the department’s Twitter.

The department started an interior attack on the fire but pulled back into a defensive operation as the fire spread. The fire made its way through the roof of the building.

The church has been inactive during COVID-19, and members moved to other churches or online services. The cause of the fire is under investigation.