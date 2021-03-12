DFW forecast: Showers, storms possible Saturday night with chance of hail, heavy winds

Dallas-Fort Worth is forecast to see rain showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning, with possible hail and heavy winds.

There’s first a chance of sporadic showers on Friday amid cloudy and muggy conditions, according to Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Those showers will be possible until 4 p.m., the forecast indicates, and there’s also a chance for southerly winds of around 20 mph, and up to 30 mph. The high was expected to be around 79.

A cold front is expected to develop west of I-35 late Saturday afternoon, bringing storms with it, according to the weather service. A hazardous weather outlook from the agency indicates there’s a chance of up to quarter size hail and damaging winds mainly west of a line that extends from Gainesville, to Mineral Wells, to Goldthwaite.

The cold front should weaken as it moves east toward DFW, Sanchez said. But by the time it gets to the region, likely close to midnight, there still could be a few strong storms and even some small hail, she said.

“What we are trying to advertise is monitor the forecast for those updates, check your plans,” Sanchez said over the phone on Friday morning. “If you have to drive to some of the western areas and some other areas in the overnight hours, be weather-aware.”

The high on Saturday is expected to be around 77, and there could be wind gusts up to 35 mph, the forecast shows. Temperatures are then expected to reach around 71 on Sunday, with wind gusts of up to 25 mph.

There’s a chance of lingering showers on Sunday morning, mainly before 9 a.m., according to the weather service. The storms, Sanchez said, should be leaving the region by then. It’s forecast to be partly sunny on Sunday.

Dry conditions are expected to return Monday, when it should be sunny with of around 75, according to the weather service.

The next chance of rain comes Wednesday, when there’s a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight, and then a 30 percent chance of rain during the day, the forecast shows.