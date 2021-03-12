State Senator Royce West calls on Southlake Carroll to adopt diversity plan

State Sen. Royce West criticized the Southlake Carroll school board’s failure to adopt a diversity plan, and said it is time for change in the school district.

West is holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Frank Cornish Park with a student-led group, the Southlake Anti-Racism Coalition, where he will address his concerns.

West sent a letter to district officials on Thursday calling for the district to adopt the Cultural Competence Action Plan.

West told WFAA Channel 8 on Thursday that his law firm and the Bledsoe Law Firm are representing the interests of several families within the school district.