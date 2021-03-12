Northeast Tarrant

State Senator Royce West calls on Southlake Carroll to adopt diversity plan

State Sen. Royce West criticized the Southlake Carroll school board’s failure to adopt a diversity plan, and said it is time for change in the school district.

West is holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Frank Cornish Park with a student-led group, the Southlake Anti-Racism Coalition, where he will address his concerns.

West sent a letter to district officials on Thursday calling for the district to adopt the Cultural Competence Action Plan.

West told WFAA Channel 8 on Thursday that his law firm and the Bledsoe Law Firm are representing the interests of several families within the school district.

Profile Image of Elizabeth Campbell
Elizabeth Campbell
With my guide dog Barbara, I keep tabs on growth, economic development and other issues in Northeast Tarrant cities and other communities near Fort Worth. I’ve been a reporter at the Star-Telegram for 34 years.
