Thinking of grilling this weekend? Threat of severe storms in forecast for North Texas

This weekend in North Texas may not be the best time to head to the backyard and grill.

Meteorologists have the threat of severe storms in the forecast for Dallas-Fort Worth late Saturday and lingering into Sunday of the second weekend in March.

And you can forget about getting an early start on the grilling because chances of rain are in the forecast for Friday.

“The potential for severe storms will exist this weekend,” said meteorologist Lamont Bain at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth on Wednesday. “It’s still too early to determine the severity, but there will be rain.”

But before all that, it’s going to be breezy on Wednesday and Thursday in North Texas with plenty of clouds.

South winds will be at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph, which means North Texans will be chasing such things as hats and papers.

The high on Wednesday should be 78 and about 80 on Thursday.

North Texans could see some showers Friday morning and there’s a 30 percent chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday afternoon. Daytime temperature will be 79.

The cold front arrives Saturday, but temperatures will remain in the 70s. However, the rain chances go from 30 percent during the day to 70 percent Saturday night.

There’s a 50 percent chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms on Sunday.

