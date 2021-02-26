After ping pong ball-size hail hits parts of DFW, more hail, storms forecast this weekend

After hail the size of quarters, marbles and ping pong balls fell on parts of Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday night, the National Weather Service is warning more of the same could be in store for this weekend.

Storms moved across the region between 9 and 11 p.m. Thursday, bringing rain, lightning and thunder, as well as some bursts of hail. Social media was filled with reports of hail in areas northeast of DFW, such as Prosper, Frisco and The Colony, as residents held up clusters of the frozen stuff. Many people noted it was a strange transition, going from the snow and sleet of last week to thunderstorms and hail.

The largest hail measured was one and a half inches, in McKinney, according to Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. That’s roughly the size of a ping pong ball.

There didn’t seem to be much damage, based on social media reports, and Barnes said she believes if anything there might have been some dinged up cars.

There was expected to be some areas of fog until 11 a.m. Friday, with overcast conditions, before it becomes sunnier throughout the day, according to the weather service. But the rain is forecast to come back Saturday morning sometime after 10 a.m., followed by thunderstorms beginning around noon. There could be more hail with the storms in the afternoon into the night, Barnes said.

Anywhere in the region could be “fair game” for hail, she said, due to the instability in the atmosphere creating the conditions. The strongest storms should come Saturday night, according to the weather service.

A cold front is approaching on Sunday, which is expected to bring more storms after noon, Barnes said. The main dangers, she said, “are still going to be hail and damaging winds.”

“I think the best advice is just stay aware of the weather,” she said. “I know as we get into the weekend, we can get busy and distracted, so just staying aware of the weather at all times, knowing that there is a possibility of severe weather, will definitely help you.”

Though it’s hard to predict how large the hail pellets will be on Saturday and Sunday, Barnes said they will likely be around an inch in diameter, possibly slightly bigger. It shouldn’t be all that different from Thursday night, she said.

A hazardous weather outlook issued by the weather service warns hail and damaging winds could impact areas of the region, as well as heavy rain that could result in minor flooding.

Barnes said the thunderstorms conditions this weekend are in part caused by the combination of warm and then cold weather as of late, creating instability. There’s lift in the atmosphere to produce storms.

The high temperature was expected to be around 63 on Friday, according to the weather service forecast. Highs are then expected to be around 68 on Saturday, 65 on Sunday and 56 on Monday.

There’s a chance for rain showers on Monday after noon, the forecast shows.