Weather News

Snowmen, baseball and dogs’ first snow. How Texas reacted to #Snowmageddon2021

Save your condescension, Northerners.

No matter how normal it is to you, Texas doesn’t often see the kind of snow event we had Sunday.

(And there’s more coming, apparently.)

So forgive us for helping #Snowmageddon2021 trend on the Internet and celebrating the rarity with our social media posts showing our dogs prancing around in their first snow, our kids building their first snowmen, and throwing their first snowball.

In fact, we even posted peaceful images of our neighborhoods covered in perfectly pristine snow, unmarred by tire tracks or footsteps.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service