Weather News
Snowmen, baseball and dogs’ first snow. How Texas reacted to #Snowmageddon2021
Save your condescension, Northerners.
No matter how normal it is to you, Texas doesn’t often see the kind of snow event we had Sunday.
(And there’s more coming, apparently.)
So forgive us for helping #Snowmageddon2021 trend on the Internet and celebrating the rarity with our social media posts showing our dogs prancing around in their first snow, our kids building their first snowmen, and throwing their first snowball.
In fact, we even posted peaceful images of our neighborhoods covered in perfectly pristine snow, unmarred by tire tracks or footsteps.
