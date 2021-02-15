Snowmen, baseball and dogs’ first snow. How Texas reacted to #Snowmageddon2021

Save your condescension, Northerners.

No matter how normal it is to you, Texas doesn’t often see the kind of snow event we had Sunday.

(And there’s more coming, apparently.)

So forgive us for helping #Snowmageddon2021 trend on the Internet and celebrating the rarity with our social media posts showing our dogs prancing around in their first snow, our kids building their first snowmen, and throwing their first snowball.

In fact, we even posted peaceful images of our neighborhoods covered in perfectly pristine snow, unmarred by tire tracks or footsteps.

Fort Worth woke up to a snow on the ground! pic.twitter.com/Xz0RIFumHw — Amanda McCoy (@AMcCoyPhoto) February 14, 2021

A 20 minute time lapse of the heavy snow band in north Fort Worth when about an inch fell. #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/RZwQ2oQ1KD — Ted Ryan (@wxmanted) February 15, 2021

My nephew just sent me this picture from Texas, stay safe out there folks. Thank you this ranger for keeping my family safe, they got sharks in the snow covered roads! #Snowmageddon2021 pic.twitter.com/zdKJfawVAO — Mark Artes (@SuperSportsFan_) February 15, 2021

#Snowmageddon2021 Awww Texas, you're adorable. Come visit New England for a big-boy snowstorm pic.twitter.com/lSk5cax7AK — Joanna (@joanna_here) February 15, 2021

I live in Central Texas so I don't have to deal with cold winters. Now we've had snow in January and snow in February. Mother Nature must be really mad at us. I blame @tedcruz and @JohnCornyn. #Snowmageddon2021 pic.twitter.com/MdaFJsksGS — Crystal (@Crystal_224) February 15, 2021

All you peeps up north couldn’t handle our 90+ degree spring nights, so don’t judge us when we are a little panicky when it’s freezing in Texas #Snowmageddon2021 #TexasFreeze pic.twitter.com/QGex4RcnfK — Emily Ledesma (@Pagemaster4Life) February 15, 2021

Greetings from Plano, Texas where it’s 12 degrees Fahrenheit. Needless to say Bowie loves it! #Snowmageddon2021 pic.twitter.com/s85MNVvKgv — JΞFF Ҝ (@jeffknet) February 14, 2021

Texas y’all

We made it outside for whole two minutes#TexasFreeze #Snowmageddon2021 pic.twitter.com/eh80y9ouqN — Vishal Patel (@Vishal_D_Patel) February 15, 2021

This camera image is out in Eastland County, near Olden, courtesy of @TxDOT. Expect these conditions and accompanying heavy snow band to travel along I-20 and across North Texas this afternoon. #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/9p7orVATEO — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) February 14, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: Texas dinosaur enjoying work in the snow. pic.twitter.com/29g7FaAIq9 — Jesse Hawila (@JesseWFAA) February 14, 2021

Enjoying a snow day the Texas way! Everyone be safe, stay warm and if you can, have fun! pic.twitter.com/F8KfuctQFf — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) February 15, 2021

Almost 9 AM and not a single soul has driven out of my neighborhood and disturbed the snow.

This is how North Texas handles snowy Sundays. pic.twitter.com/4Nj4HFTyi0 — Tim Roberts (@21stCenturyTim) February 14, 2021

Believe it or not this is Texas right now. They are calling it Snowmageddon. Lol. To be fair this is the most snow we have had in over a decade. pic.twitter.com/wQi2GWbd4a — Patrick Beekman (@TheNewestMutant) February 15, 2021

His first snow day ever was successful. He loves it #texassnow pic.twitter.com/vJoGE7yGzF — Moonstonewind (@moonstonewind) February 15, 2021

Despite the dry snow here in Texas, we managed to build a snowman today. #texaswinterstorm pic.twitter.com/88glB046fG — Joel Montfort (@jmontforttx) February 15, 2021

Not a lot of snow here in Texas so we make do with what we can :) pic.twitter.com/RZLkVgJfw7 — chaotic sad (@SpecTheDeer) February 14, 2021

snow day in texas pic.twitter.com/Sfxv64r7BC — sam (@slowpezart) February 14, 2021

It is a snow day here in Texas, so we are staying in watching Netflix. #weloveourgaybours pic.twitter.com/h7j353yMrr — Ash (@hylianashh) February 14, 2021

Good Texas boi’s first snow pic.twitter.com/8DAPdeoxKr — Ruben625 (@Ruben625_) February 14, 2021

Dry and fast falling snow in Del Rio, TX in the last 45 minutes #TXWX #DFWWX #TXSNOW pic.twitter.com/tq6IX5eRmT — Kelly McCommons (@KellyJamesTV) February 15, 2021

Skye loves this Texas snow! pic.twitter.com/8bZMA5T1sc — Kimberlee Leach (@Kimberlee727) February 15, 2021

Stopped for some grub.



Lots of people had the same idea.



I grew up in TX and worked in NM for about 3 years. It would snow like this around the mountains.



I was in awe the first time I saw it.



NEVER expected to see something similar in North Texas. pic.twitter.com/LgzIglBTF0 — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) February 15, 2021

Snow day here in Texas. pic.twitter.com/uyLt2cd3H3 — Anahi (@anahif04) February 14, 2021

Momma sent me pics of the snow in Fort Worth pic.twitter.com/z3fRFk4oVV — 817king (@Coolkid_shaw) February 14, 2021

Snow day in Fort Worth!! Getting ready for Logan!!! @NNVaughns pic.twitter.com/zwWUKdZhwq — PVaughns (@pvaughns1906) February 14, 2021

380 and all area roads quickly deteriorating here in Graham @NWSFortWorth pic.twitter.com/X3JFu9okQZ — Jason McLaughlin (@NorthTXWeather) February 14, 2021

Fort Worth Valentine’s Day snow. It is beautiful. I’m in heaven. pic.twitter.com/lGNqhWMOfv — Dez Hernandez (@BluezUSA) February 14, 2021

Snow day in downtown Fort Worth pic.twitter.com/E8QaAhohFV — metalcore Michael Cera (@Zachxburns) February 14, 2021