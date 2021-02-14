Fort Worth schools, Tarrant County offices closed Tuesday. Find other closures here.

Snow sticks to the roads along Camp Bowie Blvd. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 in Fort Worth. Snow is expected to continue into Monday with Fort Worth likely to see 3-4 inches. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

As Winter Storm Uri hit North Texas and Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency for all of Texas, school districts and government offices announced closures.

The Electricity Reliability Council of Texas has implemented rolling blackouts and asked people to limit energy consumption.

Tarrant County announced all its government offices will be closed Tuesday, and the Tarrant County Commissioners Court meeting has been canceled.

Fort Worth schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, with no virtual instruction either day.

Arlington ISD announced it would also be closed Tuesday due to the weather and will hold all classes online.

The University of Texas at Arlington, which was without power Monday afternoon, closed its campus and canceled all classes and exams through Wednesday, citing the weather and power outages as the reason.

The University Center and the Commons, two buildings that house dining and other student services, will continue to operate regular business hours with limited dining services.

The Texas Christian University campus is closed and all in-person activities are canceled until Friday morning, according to the school’s website. Online classes will continue with flexibility due to power constraints, the website said.

Dining and other services for residential students will continue.

