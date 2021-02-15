Here’s how to keep your pipes from bursting in the cold, and what to do if you can’t

Frozen pipes can cause a lot of problems and, with record low temperatures, they already are.

Tony Chandler, a plumber with Tom’s Plumbing in Arlington, said the company has been receiving record calls for frozen and burst pipes. But there are some steps you can take to reduce the risk of frozen pipes.

Be sure to keep your water running, especially overnight. Just a light drip from your hot and cold water will keep liquid moving through the pipes and reduce the chances of freezing.

Be sure to keep cabinets containing plumbing open, especially when that plumbing is on an outside wall. That will keep warm air flowing through the cabinets and reduce the chances of a pipe bursting in your house.

But Chandler said even when taking those steps, it’s important to have a plan for if your pipes burst. Make sure you know where your water shut off is and you have the tool necessary to shut off the flow of water to your house. In most houses, he said, the shut off is located next to your water meter.

It’s also good to have the number of a trusted, licensed plumber on hand. With temperatures low enough to risk hypothermia and potentially extensive damage to plumbing, now is not the time to be an amateur handyman. It’s especially important to make sure your plumber is licensed, Chandler said.

The Fort Worth Water Department also offered advice on what to do.

If a resident has no water and thinks it may be because of a frozen pipe, it is safest to call a plumber to handle the problem, the water department said in a news release. The pipe may be cracked and will burst when thawed. Using an electrical appliance to heat the pipe could cause the pipe to burst, creating the risk of electrocution.

If someone suspects a water main is broken, report the location immediately by calling 817-392-4477 so it can be repaired as soon as possible. Signs of a broken water main are water running down the street and buckled pavement. Don’t assume your neighbor called and do not use email or social media to report main breaks. These communication channels are not constantly monitored, and this could cause a delayed response.