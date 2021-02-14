Fort Worth school district to go virtual only Tuesday due to ‘historic storm’

Snow sticks to the roads along Camp Bowie Blvd. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 in Fort Worth. Snow is expected to continue into Monday with Fort Worth likely to see 3-4 inches. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

As Winter Storm Uri hit North Texas, the Fort Worth school district announced in-person classes will go virtual Tuesday due to dangerous weather conditions.

Monday is a school holiday due to Presidents’ Day. Teachers and salaried employees will work remotely while hourly employees will not work at all in FWISD.

On Tuesday, classes will continue via virtual instruction, the district said Sunday.

“By sharing this information now, we hope to give our entire school community more time to prepare for what will definitely be a challenging week for us all,” said Superintendent Kent Scribner in a statement.

The district will continue to monitor weather to determine whether to open for in-person instruction on Wednesday and through the rest of the week.

“We realize that what is predicted to be a historic storm, with temperatures not seen in many years, will be a demanding event for many,” Scribner said. “We commit to keeping everyone informed and working together with you all to provide support.”

Some universities announced closures for Monday. The University of Texas at Arlington campus will be closed Monday due to the winter weather. All in-person classes and exams were canceled. Classes that can move to online will be taught virtually.

The University of North Texas is also closed Monday.