First, ice. Then warm temperatures. Now, rain and severe weather threaten North Texas

Don’t wash your car anytime soon in North Texas.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase Thursday afternoon into early Friday, and meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth say rain is in the forecast until Wednesday.

“We could see two inches of rainfall in the next five days in Fort Worth and the area,” said meteorologist Jason Godwin with the NWS on Thursday. “Watch for the potential of severe weather, especially this weekend.”

That potential might mean small hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

Here are the rain chances for Fort Worth and Tarrant County:

▪ Thursday: 90 percent

▪ Friday: 20 percent

▪ Saturday: 40 percent

▪ Sunday: 70 percent

▪ Monday: 60 percent

▪ Tuesday: 20 percent

▪ Wednesday: 20 percent

As for Thursday, North Texans will have a cloudy day and showers should start popping up by Thursday afternoon. The daytime high should reach 55.

Most of the rain arrives after 6 p.m. Thursday and a few thunderstorms are expected early Friday. Some isolated thunderstorms could have quarter-size hail and heavy rainfall.

Cold soil and dormant grasses will allow more run-off from the rains, which could lead to minor flooding in some areas in North Texas.

There’s a good chance Friday morning commuters will face wet roads as they make their way to work. The high temperature on Friday will be 59.

Godwin said the best chance for severe weather is Saturday, when thunderstorms could be packing damaging winds and lots of rain.

The meteorologist advised residents to remain weather-aware this week with the severe thunderstorms.

