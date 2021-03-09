Fort Worth Water will credit bills after Texas freeze. Here’s what you need to know.

Fort Worth Water will credit some bills after the February winter storm. amccoy@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth residents facing high water bills following February’s winter storm may see some relief coming in the form of an automatic credit.

Because the Texas freeze may have caused or expanded leaks that drove up residential water costs, Fort Worth Water will credit some bills, director Chris Harder told the City Council in a report Tuesday.

Customers whose average usage increased during the billing period that includes Feb. 15 to Feb. 28 will receive a credit based on the customer’s water usage for the same billing period in 2020. If the usage was higher, the credit will be automatically issued for the difference between the two amounts on the following statement. No paperwork is required.

If a customer did not have a Fort Worth water account at the same location in the prior year period, the January billing period will be used. The credit only applies to water consumption, not other services.

If you did not see an increase in water consumption during the period you will not receive a credit.

Fort Worth Water is also waiving late fees for bills due from Feb. 15-28.

Some customers may also be eligible for a reimbursement for fixing leaks. For those customers the city may be able to compensate up to 50% of the water bill.

Fort Worth Water offers some other programs on a case-by-case basis to address hardships, including short-term payment plans, courtesy fee waivers for late fees, waived or reduced security deposits and temporary or permanent due date extensions for customers on fixed incomes.

The water department can be reached at 817-392-4477 or by emailing MyWaterAccount@FortWorthTexas.gov