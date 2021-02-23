Fort Worth will help pay for plumbing repairs caused by winter storm. How to apply

Macy Moore, co-owner of HopFusion Ale Works, right, prepares to fill buckets of water for Aaron Villanueva, left, Louis Villanueva, right and his daughter, Isabel, 9, on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Some Fort Worth residents are still without water. The city Tuesday established a fund to help with repairs. amccoy@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth residents who need help to pay for repairs related to last week’s epic winter storm may be able to find help through the city.

The city’s Neighborhood Services Department Tuesday announced $6.4 million in relief to help Fort Worth residents with waterline breaks, gas line breaks or issues with water heaters.

Homeowners are eligible to apply for up to $5,000 to help with repairs if their household income is up to $49,749, director Victor Turner said.

Applications can be filled out through an online form. More information can be found by calling 817-392-7548.

Unlike with some Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance programs, Fort Worth’s program does not require any up front costs to the homeowner. The city will pay contractors directly. City inspectors will document to extent of the damage, Turner said.

Those who apply should expect to hear from the city within seven to 10 days.

Turner said the city anticipates being able to assist just under 2,000 households with the program.